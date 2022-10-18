OKB (OKB) Tops One Day Volume of $21.16 Million

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One OKB token can currently be purchased for about $16.63 or 0.00086585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $998.04 million and approximately $21.16 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKB has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OKB

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

