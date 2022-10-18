Osmosis (OSMO) Market Cap Tops $337.88 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00006203 BTC on popular exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $337.88 million and $8.21 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Osmosis has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

