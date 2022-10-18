Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Trading Up 5.1%

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.42. Approximately 42,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,973,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares during the period. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth about $494,342,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,234,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,724,000 after buying an additional 182,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,795,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,279,000 after buying an additional 288,219 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 19.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,287,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,680,000 after buying an additional 695,352 shares during the period.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

