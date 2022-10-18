Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Achieves $12.71 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $12.71 million and $195,738.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,357.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00268324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00121141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00756118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.93 or 0.00562727 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00249052 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,348,800 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

