Palmer Knight Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Palmer Knight Co reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 4.3% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 37.2% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 150.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,166. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

