Palmer Knight Co Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Palmer Knight Co trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 3.9% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.54. 76,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,828. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.54.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.