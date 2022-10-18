Palmer Knight Co Sells 274 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Palmer Knight Co lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 3.5% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 38,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:A traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $132.66. 24,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.85.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

