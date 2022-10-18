Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after buying an additional 518,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,599,000 after acquiring an additional 238,765 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE NOW opened at $348.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $430.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $707.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.