Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 228 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 143,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 192.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.