Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 26,736 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 135.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,736 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 202,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,823 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

