Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $207.11 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,451.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

