Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

