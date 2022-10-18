Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $15.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Paramount Global to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

