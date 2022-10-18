Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $15.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Paramount Global to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.
Paramount Global Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:PARA opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
