Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall Purchases 2,400 Shares

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at C$357,155.92.

Parex Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

PXT stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.48. 305,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,852. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Parex Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.20 and a 52 week high of C$30.44.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$572.13 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 8.5200004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.43.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

