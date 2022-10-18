Paul A. Sanford Sells 373 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CI traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $293.74. 2,013,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,892. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $300.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

