Pavion Blue Capital LLC Purchases 151 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,368,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,995,000 after purchasing an additional 782,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.48. The stock had a trading volume of 61,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,240. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The stock has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

