Pavion Blue Capital LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,182. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

