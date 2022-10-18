Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 205 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.1% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.16. The company had a trading volume of 112,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,215. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

