PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

PBF Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 21.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.