PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Update

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 393,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at PC Connection

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $94,591.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,081,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,048,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $94,591.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,081,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,048,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,976,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,528,000 after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,553,000 after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PC Connection Trading Up 0.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of CNXN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,185. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $828.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.98 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that PC Connection will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

