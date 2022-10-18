Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 329 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 15.0% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 875,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,557,000 after acquiring an additional 114,469 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $777,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 129,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Up 2.4 %

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.73. The stock had a trading volume of 27,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.44 and a 52-week high of $124.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average is $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

