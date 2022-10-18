Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $1,133,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 775.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 68,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 60,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $968,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.23 on Tuesday, reaching $217.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,108. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

