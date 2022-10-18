Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSNL shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Personalis to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 1.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,446,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after buying an additional 98,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after buying an additional 149,222 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Personalis by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 957,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 202,592 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 950,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 926,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. Personalis has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 122.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

