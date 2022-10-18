Philcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $244.61 Million (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and $39,134.00 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Philcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

