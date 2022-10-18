Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $86.10. 38,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,234. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average of $97.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

