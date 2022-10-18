Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,234. The stock has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

