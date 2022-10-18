Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.14. 29,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,802,234. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

