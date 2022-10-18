Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,672 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $890,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 21.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Mizuho downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Shares of PECO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. 14,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,856. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 99.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.21%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

