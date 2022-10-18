Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Up 6.5%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) was up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 406,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.47.

Phreesia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.87 million. Research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,990 shares of company stock valued at $107,738 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 997,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,282,000 after buying an additional 95,030 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 138.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 333,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 65,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

