Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.77.

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after acquiring an additional 921,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,545,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,475,000 after acquiring an additional 204,669 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,970,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,611,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,474,000 after acquiring an additional 124,684 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,520,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,886,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

