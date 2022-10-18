Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Down 7.2% in September

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 11,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 17,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. 1,380,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 262.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

