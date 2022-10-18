PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.89 and last traded at $49.78. Approximately 155,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 298,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.68.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,476.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 210,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 197,518 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 119,563 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 153,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 33,403 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

Featured Stories

