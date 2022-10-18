Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 24,149 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 584,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $51,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,988 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 24,598 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.43. The stock had a trading volume of 175,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,182. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $81.37. The company has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.