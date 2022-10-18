Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $45.16 Million Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 568,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,625 shares during the period. Lumentum comprises 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $45,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $415,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lumentum by 15.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 5.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.58.

LITE traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $71.42. 7,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,067. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

