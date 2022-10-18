Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 20,848 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 382,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $42,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,834 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.41. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.