Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 70,816 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,816 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $36,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.75. 36,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,747. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average of $74.09.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.