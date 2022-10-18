Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 7,446 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $854,314,000 after purchasing an additional 574,160 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,104,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $587,729,000 after purchasing an additional 736,800 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 253,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,513. The company has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.