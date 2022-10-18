Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,370 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 145.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 160.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 71.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.74. 17,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

