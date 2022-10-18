Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $97,005.00

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $77.70 million and $97,005.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00267741 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00092196 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00065825 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,290,779 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

