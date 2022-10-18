PlatinX (PTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $214,378.00

PlatinX (PTX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. PlatinX has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $214,378.00 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinX token can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlatinX has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlatinX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,339.45 or 0.27571361 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010768 BTC.

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.