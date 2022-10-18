PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Sold by Interwest Venture Management Co.

Interwest Venture Management Co. trimmed its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620,000 shares during the period. PMV Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 42.8% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Interwest Venture Management Co. owned approximately 3.54% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $23,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMVP. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,872,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,618,000 after acquiring an additional 891,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,565,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,415,000 after buying an additional 889,190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,273,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 507.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after buying an additional 532,980 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 718,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after buying an additional 419,483 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PMVP traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $25.85.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

