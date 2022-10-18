Pocket Network Price Up 13.7% This Week (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $81.65 million and $3.94 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

