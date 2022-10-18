Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 350.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 462,347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,878,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Pool by 71.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after purchasing an additional 215,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 58.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,342,000 after purchasing an additional 165,171 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.80.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $318.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,920. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $300.00 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

