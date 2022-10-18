Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $38,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 4.4% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

T traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $15.56. 1,735,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,881,856. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

