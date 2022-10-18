Private Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.37. 474,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,540,156. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.53 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.21 and a 200-day moving average of $163.57. The stock has a market cap of $355.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,424,422 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.