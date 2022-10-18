Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 341,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,885. The company has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.50. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.