Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,605 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 2.5% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.95. 38,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,995. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.87 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

