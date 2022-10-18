Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,670 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KKR. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 56,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

