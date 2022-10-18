Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,961 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.11.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.23. The stock had a trading volume of 92,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,643. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average is $156.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,400 shares of company stock worth $8,459,200. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.