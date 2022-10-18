Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.08-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.44 million. Progress Software also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.10 EPS.

Progress Software Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.20.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $219,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,820 shares of company stock valued at $831,761 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Progress Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 4.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 25.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

